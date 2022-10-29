RED DEER ROOM FOR RENT (PINES AREA)

This is a lovely, clean bungalow with room and board with family privileges. All meals are provided. Free WiFi. Keep your car in the garage

Piano in living room which you are welcome to play.

Private, clean very large bedroom with desk with large windows. Queen-size bed.

Private bathroom.

Asking $1,000.00/month, but will take reduce to $500/month if watch two school-age girls after school some days.

This is a bilingual home – Mostly English and some Mandarin and some Cantonese are spoken.

On a main bus line.

Two blocks to Parkland Mall, restaurants and other shopping.

If you like it here, you could stay more than one year.

Single parent mother has an elementary school background.