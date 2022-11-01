Blackfalds Room for Rent

Date Available: November 01, 2022

Address:

Contact: Juanna Goburdhun

Daytime Phone Number: 780-238-4809

Email: Click Here

Rent: $750.00

Damage Deposit: $250.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Unfurnished Room for Rent

Gender Preference:  Female

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  No

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Parking

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable

More Information

Spacious room located in walk-out basement of Executive Home in beautiful town of Blackfalds, only 10 minute drive to RDC campus.  Bolt public transit bus stop located 1 minute walk away from house, direct to campus.

Room features & inclusions:

*Large walk-in closet

*Spacious room with large window facing green space/walking trail

*Private use of full bathroom

*Private use of basement Recreation/TV room

*Storage room available

*Parking in attached garage

*Access to laundry and kitchen facilities

*Separate access via lower deck–if desired

Short term rental only, until April 2023   RCMP clearance check and references required

*Serious applicants only please * photos to be provided upon request

*Utilities & wi-fi included

*Female renter preferred

*No pets, no smoking