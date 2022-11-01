Blackfalds Room for Rent
Date Available: November 01, 2022
Contact: Juanna Goburdhun
Daytime Phone Number: 780-238-4809
Rent: $750.00
Damage Deposit: $250.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Unfurnished Room for Rent
Gender Preference: Female
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: No
Spacious room located in walk-out basement of Executive Home in beautiful town of Blackfalds, only 10 minute drive to RDC campus. Bolt public transit bus stop located 1 minute walk away from house, direct to campus.
Room features & inclusions:
*Large walk-in closet
*Spacious room with large window facing green space/walking trail
*Private use of full bathroom
*Private use of basement Recreation/TV room
*Storage room available
*Parking in attached garage
*Access to laundry and kitchen facilities
*Separate access via lower deck–if desired
Short term rental only, until April 2023 RCMP clearance check and references required
*Serious applicants only please * photos to be provided upon request
*Utilities & wi-fi included
*Female renter preferred
*No pets, no smoking