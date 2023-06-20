BOWER ROOM AND BOARD

Date Available: 2023/06/20

Address: BOWER, RED DEER

Contact: DALE

Daytime Phone Number: 403-526-2121

Email: Click Here

Rent: $0.00

Damage Deposit: $0.00

Utilities:

Rental Type: ROOM AND BOARD

Gender Preference: FEMALE

Trades Welcome: NO

Smoking Allowed: NO

International Students: YES

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Free room and board in exchange for housekeeping and dog sitting twice a year while we’re away. Water outside plants for part of the summer while we’re away.