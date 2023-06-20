BOWER ROOM AND BOARD
Date Available: 2023/06/20
Address: BOWER, RED DEER
Contact: DALE
Daytime Phone Number: 403-526-2121
Rent: $0.00
Damage Deposit: $0.00
Utilities:
Rental Type: ROOM AND BOARD
Gender Preference: FEMALE
Trades Welcome: NO
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Free room and board in exchange for housekeeping and dog sitting twice a year while we’re away. Water outside plants for part of the summer while we’re away.