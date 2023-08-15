DEER PARK ROOM FOR RENT
Date Available: 2023/08/15
Address: DEER PARK, RED DEER
Contact: TRACEY E
Daytime Phone Number: 587-877-6485
Email: Click Here
Rent: $800.00
Damage Deposit: $400.00
Utilities: INCLUDED
Rental Type: ROOM FOR RENT
Gender Preference: EITHER
Trades Welcome: YES
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Single furnished room for rent with a double bed, dresser, desk and full closet. Rental includes shared living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry, outdoor off-street parking (note: no plug-in) and all utilities included, including internet. Unit has a private front entrance to second floor living space, hardwood floors, private balcony with a natural gas barbeque, and is pet/drug/smoke-free. Unit is located in Deer Park, close to CO-OP and Save-On Foods and is a quick 10-minute drive to Red Deer Polytechnic.
I am a responsible female and work full-time Monday to Friday. Usually home between 6:30-7pm after the gym, and typically home on weekends. I keep my space relatively clean, and am looking for a respectful, clean roommate who is open to sharing a space.
Rent is $800/month, due on the 1st of the month. Unit is available now.
Interested parties can contact me at (587)-877-6485 or by email at [email protected]