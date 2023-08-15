DEER PARK ROOM FOR RENT

Date Available: 2023/08/15

Address: DEER PARK, RED DEER

Contact: TRACEY E

Daytime Phone Number: 587-877-6485

Email: Click Here

Rent: $800.00

Damage Deposit: $400.00

Utilities: INCLUDED

Rental Type: ROOM FOR RENT

Gender Preference: EITHER

Trades Welcome: YES

Smoking Allowed: NO

International Students: YES

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Parking

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable

More Information

Single furnished room for rent with a double bed, dresser, desk and full closet. Rental includes shared living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry, outdoor off-street parking (note: no plug-in) and all utilities included, including internet. Unit has a private front entrance to second floor living space, hardwood floors, private balcony with a natural gas barbeque, and is pet/drug/smoke-free. Unit is located in Deer Park, close to CO-OP and Save-On Foods and is a quick 10-minute drive to Red Deer Polytechnic.

I am a responsible female and work full-time Monday to Friday. Usually home between 6:30-7pm after the gym, and typically home on weekends. I keep my space relatively clean, and am looking for a respectful, clean roommate who is open to sharing a space.

Rent is $800/month, due on the 1st of the month. Unit is available now.

Interested parties can contact me at (587)-877-6485 or by email at [email protected]