DEER PARK ROOM FOR RENT

Single furnished room for rent with a double bed, dresser, desk and full closet. Rental includes shared living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry, outdoor off-street parking (note: no plug-in) and all utilities included, including internet. Unit has a private front entrance to second floor living space, hardwood floors, private balcony with a natural gas barbeque, and is pet/drug/smoke-free. Unit is located in Deer Park, close to CO-OP and Save-On Foods and is a quick 10-minute drive to Red Deer Polytechnic.

I am a responsible female and work full-time Monday to Friday. Usually home between 6:30-7pm after the gym, and typically home on weekends. I keep my space relatively clean, and am looking for a respectful, clean roommate who is open to sharing a space.

Rent is $800/month, due on the 1st of the month. Unit is available now.

Interested parties can contact me at (587)-877-6485 or by email at [email protected]