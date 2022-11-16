https://sardp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/SARDP-logo.png 0 0 SARDC https://sardp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/SARDP-logo.png SARDC2022-11-16 09:30:012022-11-16 09:30:01Enactus
Enactus
Enactus Canada is shaping generations of entrepreneurial leaders passionate about advancing the economic, social, and environmental health of Canada with an optimistic, yet competitive spirit. Guided by academic advisors and business experts, Enactus student leaders create and implement community empowerment projects and business ventures.
Sound Interesting?
To learn more about Enactus, please email [email protected].