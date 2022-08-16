Furnished Room and Board in Red Deer (Bower Area)

Date Available: August 16, 2022

Address:

Contact:  Dale Devereaux

Daytime Phone Number: 403-506-2121

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $0.00

Damage Deposit: $0.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Room and Board

Gender Preference:  Female

Trades Welcome:  No

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  No

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

***No monthly rent!***  We are looking for someone to live in the home and in exchange for monthly rent and board, you would just have to keep the house clean.  You must be a non smoker and non drinker.  If this is something that you are interested in please call me at 403-506-2121.