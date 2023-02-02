Furnished Room for Rent–Downtown Red Deer

Date Available: February 02, 2023

Address:

Contact: Marta Boulton

Daytime Phone Number: 403-350-9285

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $550.00

Damage Deposit: $250.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Furnished Room for Rent

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in
  • Phone

Not Included:

    More Information

    Will also rent by the week.  Short term rentals welcomed.

    There are two bedrooms for rent in our basement with a shared common area/media room/kitchenette.  Includes dishes, utensils, small fridge and microwave.