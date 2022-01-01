Furnished Room for Rent in Red Deer
Date Available: January 1, 2022
Address:
Contact: Marites Greenwood
Daytime Phone Number: 403-392-8904
Email: tekya0323@gmail.com
Rent: $600.00
Damage Deposit: $600.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Furnished Room for Rent
Gender Preference: Female
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
It is 1 bedroom for rent, furnished with a queen bed and mattress, dresser w/mirror. Room is on main floor, shared washroom, laundry and kitchen. Only 2 people living in this house. We prefer filipino female student as we are filipino too.