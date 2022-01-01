Furnished Room for Rent in Red Deer

Date Available: January 1, 2022

Address:

Contact:  Marites Greenwood

Daytime Phone Number: 403-392-8904

Email: tekya0323@gmail.com

Rent: $600.00

Damage Deposit: $600.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Furnished Room for Rent

Gender Preference:  Female

Trades Welcome:  No

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

It is 1 bedroom for rent, furnished with a queen bed and mattress, dresser w/mirror.  Room is on main floor, shared washroom, laundry and kitchen.  Only 2 people living in this house.   We prefer filipino female student as we are filipino too.