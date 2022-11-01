Furnished Room for Rent in Red Deer (Westpark)

Room for rent on quiet street in Westpark. Great access to highway, walking distance to RDP, bus stops or on street parking if you need.

Quiet townhouse, with a male and female and their 14 year old small dog.

2nd bedroom is fully furnished and you will share the bathroom with the female.

Rent includes all utilities, high speed unlimited internet, utilities. Fully stocked kitchen utensils, shared main floor living space.

Gorgeous south facing patio and backyard to enjoy quiet summer days. Shared laundry in basement.

Looking for a quiet, respectful roommate to help pay rent. If you are a student, recently single, divorced, etc. let’s help each other out. Great space if you are a student, as we are never home between 2 jobs, school, etc.

The dog will expect cookies to be handed out on a regular basis and personal space to be invaded when you pay the belly rub toll. Otherwise just a laid back household in need of some financial help.

No DD, no lease. Just month to month.

I will not answer questions via email. Must meet in person and speak then.

No pets, no smoking and no drugs allowed.