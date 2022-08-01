Furnished Room for Rent in Aspen Ridge (Red Deer)

Date Available: August 01, 2022

Address:

Contact: Janis Carscadden

Daytime Phone Number: 403-341-9973

Email: Click Here

Rent: $650.00

Damage Deposit: $650.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Furnished Room for Rent

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  Yes

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Basement room.  Includes one large open room with kitchen area (fridge, microwave, hotplate, table/stools), couch, tv, king sized bed, dresser and private bathroom.  Is furnished with the exception of a desk/study area.

Access to laundry and kitchen on main floor.  Driveway parking with plugin is available.

Power, water, heat and internet is included.  Not phone.

Entrance is through the front door of the home (no private entrance).

No parties, no illegal drugs.

Must like dogs.