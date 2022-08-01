Furnished Room for Rent in Aspen Ridge (Red Deer)

Basement room. Includes one large open room with kitchen area (fridge, microwave, hotplate, table/stools), couch, tv, king sized bed, dresser and private bathroom. Is furnished with the exception of a desk/study area.

Access to laundry and kitchen on main floor. Driveway parking with plugin is available.

Power, water, heat and internet is included. Not phone.

Entrance is through the front door of the home (no private entrance).

No parties, no illegal drugs.

Must like dogs.