Furnished Room for Rent in Aspen Ridge (Red Deer)
Date Available: August 01, 2022
Address:
Contact: Janis Carscadden
Daytime Phone Number: 403-341-9973
Email: Click Here
Rent: $650.00
Damage Deposit: $650.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Furnished Room for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: Yes
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Basement room. Includes one large open room with kitchen area (fridge, microwave, hotplate, table/stools), couch, tv, king sized bed, dresser and private bathroom. Is furnished with the exception of a desk/study area.
Access to laundry and kitchen on main floor. Driveway parking with plugin is available.
Power, water, heat and internet is included. Not phone.
Entrance is through the front door of the home (no private entrance).
No parties, no illegal drugs.
Must like dogs.