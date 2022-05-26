Get to Know Your Executives!

On May 1, Savannah Snow, President; Alex Fuiten, Vice President Academic; and Laura Beaveridge, Vice President External began their year long term as your Students’ Association Executive team! Savannah and Alex are familiar faces to you as they are both entering their second terms in office. Alex previously served you as Vice President External.

So, let’s get to know the team a little better!

Savannah Snow, President

Hello everyone, my name is Savannah Snow and I’m returning as your President for the 2022-2023 academic year! I’m a BBA student and nearing my last year – I’m so excited to graduate! I’m still not sure what I’m doing after graduation; While I do aspire to be in politics I realize I do need some work experience before I get there. The cards are on the table! I was born here in Red Deer but I spent the first half of my childhood in foster care. I got adopted shortly before my 9th birthday, moved to Fort McMurray, and then we all moved to Texas in 2010. I came back to reconnect with my biological family and attend post-secondary as an adult. I started a student group (Enactus) during my first year of school which was my first interaction with the Students’ Association. They badgered and pestered me until I joined Council (I jest, but I was resistant at first due to my workload with the student group!). I decided to join Council when Covid hit because the move to online meant I had more time to fill during my week. And honestly? Best decision I’ve ever made. Council introduced me to the world of governance and advocacy, and after my first term I ran for President. My hobbies include reading and gaming. Some of my current favorite games are Overwatch (and the new PVP Beta!), Stardew Valley, and Animal Crossing. A fun fact about me is that I love to knit and have an all-encompassing love for fashion as well. I’m always willing to give tips on dressing your best! Looking good = feeling good in my world. That would be my biggest self care tip – invest time into yourself and your body. You only get one! I look forward to this academic year and all of the opportunities it will bring! All students are welcome to stop by my office for anything, whether it’s an issue you are looking to resolve or just someone to chat with.

Laura Beaveridge, Vice President External

Hello my name is Laura! I grew up on Vancouver Island, BC and moved to Alberta to work in the oil industry before embarking on my educational journey. I am heading into my second year of Kinesiology here at Red Deer Polytechnic. Leadership has always been an important part of my life, this passion led me to join the Students’ Association as a Council Member on my first day at RDP. After about a year on Council, I ran and was elected as your Vice President External. In my free time, I enjoy hiking during the summer and snowboarding during the winter.

Alex Fuiten, Vice President Academic

Hello everyone, I’m Alex, your VP Academic for the 2022-2023 year! I’m a recent graduate of the U of C Collaborative Degree program in Psychology, but with hopes of going on to grad school in the future and because of this, I’m taking a few more classes and an independent study year in order to increase my chances of a successful grad school application. Including my collaborative years, I have spent about 7 years learning on this campus, though it hasn’t all been at once. With how long I’ve been at RDP it was inevitable that I would end up at the Students’ Association, though it was a bit of a winding road to get here. I started as a peer tutor in the Library assisting students with writing, in my third year I joined Student Council and, this past year I was elected to the Executive team as VP External in a by-election. After seeing how important the VPA role was and having performed some of the duties, I felt I was good fit to run for this office.

One of the main reasons I choose to continue my post-secondary journey at Red Deer Polytechnic is the people. Surrounding yourself with amazing people not only makes your program go by faster but makes it a lot more fun! If you are a first-year student, or a student looking to get more involved, I’d recommend reaching out to any of the student groups that exist on campus. I’m sure that you can make some friends there, and if you don’t know how, reach out to us here at the Students’ Association and we can point you in the right direction. Have an awesome year, and I look forward to seeing you in the halls.