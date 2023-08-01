HIGHLAND GREEN BASEMENT SUITE
Date Available: 2023/08/01
Address: HIGHLAND GREEN, RED DEER
Contact: LINDA
Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-8200
Email: Click Here
Rent: $200
Damage Deposit: $600
Utilities: YES
Rental Type: BASEMENT SUITE
Gender Preference: EITHER
Trades Welcome: YES
Smoking Allowed: YES
International Students: YES
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
1/2 basement suite, fully furnished, full size fridge, microwave, toaster oven, all kitchen stuff, bedroom, 3 piece bath, bedroom suite living room suite, tv, etc. laundry room, only landlady living upstairs. Student just bring your suitcase as everything included. Towels, sheets, etc.. access to upstairs included. Towels, sheets etc..access to upstairs kitchen also.