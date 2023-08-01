HIGHLAND GREEN BASEMENT SUITE

Date Available: 2023/08/01

Address: HIGHLAND GREEN, RED DEER

Contact: LINDA

Daytime Phone Number: 403-302-8200

Email: Click Here

Rent: $200

Damage Deposit: $600

Utilities: YES

Rental Type: BASEMENT SUITE

Gender Preference: EITHER

Trades Welcome: YES

Smoking Allowed: YES

International Students: YES

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

1/2 basement suite, fully furnished, full size fridge, microwave, toaster oven, all kitchen stuff, bedroom, 3 piece bath, bedroom suite living room suite, tv, etc. laundry room, only landlady living upstairs. Student just bring your suitcase as everything included. Towels, sheets, etc.. access to upstairs included. Towels, sheets etc..access to upstairs kitchen also.