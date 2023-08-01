MOUNTVIEW BASEMENT SUITE
Date Available: 2023/08/01
Address: MOUNTVIEW, RED DEER
Contact: MARG M-J
Daytime Phone Number: 403-346-9215
Email: Click Here
Rent: $800
Damage Deposit: $800
Utilities: YES
Rental Type: BASEMENT SUITE
Gender Preference: EITHER
Trades Welcome:YES
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
This is a furnished bedroom, den and 3-piece bath, with own back entrance if wished. Shared cooking and laundry facilities. In quiet mature neighborhood, close to Rotary Park, and Recreation Centre facilities-within walking distance. Direct bus route to downtown. Off-street parking in driveway with plug-in.
Beautiful large treed outdoor backyard. Large desk and bookshelves. Rental amount is based on average cost of all utilities included. Willing to negotiate rent and damage deposit for the right fit. Please feel free to text.