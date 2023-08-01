MOUNTVIEW BASEMENT SUITE

This is a furnished bedroom, den and 3-piece bath, with own back entrance if wished. Shared cooking and laundry facilities. In quiet mature neighborhood, close to Rotary Park, and Recreation Centre facilities-within walking distance. Direct bus route to downtown. Off-street parking in driveway with plug-in.

Beautiful large treed outdoor backyard. Large desk and bookshelves. Rental amount is based on average cost of all utilities included. Willing to negotiate rent and damage deposit for the right fit. Please feel free to text.