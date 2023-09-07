PARKVALE ROOM FOR RENT
Date Available: 2023/09/07
Address: PARKVALE, RED DEER
Contact: LYNN L
Daytime Phone Number: 780-876-3671
Email: Click Here
Rent: $600.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities:INCLUDED
Rental Type: ROOM FOR RENT
Gender Preference: FEMALE
Trades Welcome: YES
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Walking distance to downtown bus terminal and close to Barrett Park. Basement bedroom with bathroom, access to kitchen, laundry and can plug in for parking in winter.