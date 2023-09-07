PARKVALE ROOM FOR RENT

Date Available: 2023/09/07

Address: PARKVALE, RED DEER

Contact: LYNN L

Daytime Phone Number: 780-876-3671

Email: Click Here

Rent: $600.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities:INCLUDED

Rental Type: ROOM FOR RENT

Gender Preference: FEMALE

Trades Welcome: YES

Smoking Allowed: NO

International Students: YES

Features & Amenities:

  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Walking distance to downtown bus terminal and close to Barrett Park. Basement bedroom with bathroom, access to kitchen, laundry and can plug in for parking in winter.