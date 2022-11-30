Penhold Room and Board

Date Available: November 30, 2022

Address:

Contact:  Annie Burik

Daytime Phone Number: 403-877-3484

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $650.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Room and Board

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable

More Information

Smoking permitted only outside in yard.  Shared laundry area, shared cooking area upstairs.  Renters would have their own mini fridge downstairs.  Walk out basement with fenced yard.  Internet and utilities included (no cable but streaming off internet available).  Pet friendly home.  Must not be allergic to cats or dog.  Mature couple living upstairs.  Available asap.