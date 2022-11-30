Penhold Room and Board
Date Available: November 30, 2022
Address:
Contact: Annie Burik
Daytime Phone Number: 403-877-3484
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $650.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Room and Board
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Smoking permitted only outside in yard. Shared laundry area, shared cooking area upstairs. Renters would have their own mini fridge downstairs. Walk out basement with fenced yard. Internet and utilities included (no cable but streaming off internet available). Pet friendly home. Must not be allergic to cats or dog. Mature couple living upstairs. Available asap.