PENHOLD ROOM FOR RENT

Walk out entrance basement bedroom located in Penhold (10 minute from Red Deer Polytechnic). Shared washroom, shower & tub, shared laundry room, access to kitchen, BBQ in shared area upstairs, separate fridge in basement common area (*shared with other renter), parking with plugin access in back of house. Smoking not permitted in house but can smoke in backyard. Must be Pet friendly house and not allergic to cat and small dog. Basement will be shared with another renter (22 years old female). House owner lives upstairs (couples in their forties). Town houses dwelling in a family friendly neighborhood. Rent includes utilities, internet access. call for any inquiries. Room is unfurnished.