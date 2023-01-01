PENHOLD ROOM FOR RENT
Date Available: August 1
Address:
Contact: Tammy A
Daytime Phone Number: 587-877-6934
Email: Click Here
Rent: $700.00
Damage Deposit: $200.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Room for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students:Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Large room for rent in basement with 4 piece bathroom and undeveloped living space.
- Quiet home shared with owner
- Kitchen and laundry is upstairs and shared with landlord. New appliances, dishwasher, washer, and dryer
- One parking spot on the driveway with winter plug-in
- 15 min drive to campus
- Couple minute drive to grocery, gym, multiplex, and library