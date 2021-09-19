Red Deer County Furnished Room for Rent
Date Available: September 19, 2021
Address:
Contact: Mary Ellen Foster
Daytime Phone Number: 403-309-3461
Email: foster7me@gmail.com
Rent: $400.00
Damage Deposit: $400.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Room for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
You will need a vehicle to travel back and forth to the college. This is a country property about 10 km outside of the city limits. You would share the house with the family We have one indoor cat.