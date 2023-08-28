RED DEER EAST BASEMENT SUITE
Date Available: 2023/08/28
Address: RED DEER EAST
Contact: DAMIAN
Daytime Phone Number: 403-597-2782
Email: Click Here
Rent: $2000
Damage Deposit: $1000
Utilities: INCLUDED
Rental Type: BASEMENT SUITE
Gender Preference: EITHER
Trades Welcome: NO
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Fully independent legal suite perfect for 2 students, furnished with everything you could possibly need, unit is a 5-star AirBnb currently and is available for school year at end of August.