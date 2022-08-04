Red Deer (adjacent to Coronation Park) Furnished Basement Suite for Rent
Date Available: August 04, 2022
Address:
Contact: James Fenwick Cramer
Daytime Phone Number: 403-588-0796
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $850.00
Damage Deposit: $850.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Basement Suite
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
This furnished basement suite is on the east side of downtown, adjacent to Coronation Park. 550 sq. ft. (51m). Separate entrance with private patio overlooking Park. Walkout studio suite with full morning sun exposure. Fully equipped and furnished.