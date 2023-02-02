Red Deer Furnished Room for Rent

Date Available: February 02, 2023

Address:

Contact: Marta Boulton

Daytime Phone Number: 403-350-9285

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $550.00

Damage Deposit: $100.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Furnished Room for Rent

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in
  • Phone

Not Included:

    More Information

    One bedroom in a 2 bedroom basement suite with a shared bathroom and great room.  Great room has a kitchenette with dishes, small fridge and microwave.

    Prefer short term rentals and can adjust rent to weekly.