Red Deer Furnished Room for Rent
Date Available: February 02, 2023
Address:
Contact: Marta Boulton
Daytime Phone Number: 403-350-9285
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $550.00
Damage Deposit: $100.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Furnished Room for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
One bedroom in a 2 bedroom basement suite with a shared bathroom and great room. Great room has a kitchenette with dishes, small fridge and microwave.
Prefer short term rentals and can adjust rent to weekly.