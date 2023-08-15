RED DEER ROOM AND BOARD

Large, clean, warm room with new queen-size bed, desk, bureau, roomy closet. Private bathroom with shower all on separate level of home.

$875/month; can reduce or have free rent by working $15/hour at light housekeeping/yard work and child-minding two girls ages 6 & 9 years after school.

Wednesday and Thursday off.

Can share one-half of two-car garage.

On main bus line; easy access to RPTechnic.

Family privileges.

Female only