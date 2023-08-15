RED DEER ROOM AND BOARD

Date Available: 2023/08/15

Address: THE PINES IN RED DEER (NEXT TO PARKLAND MALL)

Contact: AUDREY G

Daytime Phone Number: 403-986-6606

Email: Click Here

Rent: $875.00

Damage Deposit: $100.00

Utilities: INCLUDED

Rental Type: ROOM AND BOARD

Gender Preference: FEMALE

Trades Welcome: NO

Smoking Allowed: NO

International Students: YES

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable

More Information

Large, clean, warm room with new queen-size bed, desk, bureau, roomy closet. Private bathroom with shower all on separate level of home.

$875/month; can reduce or have free rent by working $15/hour at light housekeeping/yard work and child-minding two girls ages 6 & 9 years after school.

Wednesday and Thursday off.

Can share one-half of two-car garage.

On main bus line; easy access to RPTechnic.

Family privileges.

Female only