RED DEER ROOM AND BOARD

Date Available: 2023/07/01

Address: RED DEER

Contact: AUDREY

Daytime Phone Number: 403-986-6606

Email: Click Here

Rent: -$850

Damage Deposit: $200

Utilities: YES

Rental Type: ROOM AND BOARD

Gender Preference: FEMALE

Trades Welcome:NO

Smoking Allowed: NO

International Students: YES

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Reduced/free rent in exchange for occasional afterschool child care (girls ages 6 and 9) and light housekeeping and yard care. Large, clean warm room with two large windows; new queen-size mattress; roomy closet; private bathroom with shower; 1/2 of double car garage, if required. Home privileges. Pines area on main bus line; easy to access to RDP. 1 1/2 blocks from Parkland Mall. References preferred; $200 damage deposit.