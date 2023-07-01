RED DEER ROOM AND BOARD
Date Available: 2023/07/01
Address: RED DEER
Contact: AUDREY
Daytime Phone Number: 403-986-6606
Email: Click Here
Rent: -$850
Damage Deposit: $200
Utilities: YES
Rental Type: ROOM AND BOARD
Gender Preference: FEMALE
Trades Welcome:NO
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Reduced/free rent in exchange for occasional afterschool child care (girls ages 6 and 9) and light housekeeping and yard care. Large, clean warm room with two large windows; new queen-size mattress; roomy closet; private bathroom with shower; 1/2 of double car garage, if required. Home privileges. Pines area on main bus line; easy to access to RDP. 1 1/2 blocks from Parkland Mall. References preferred; $200 damage deposit.