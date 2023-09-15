RED DEER ROOM FOR RENT

I have a room for rent on main floor that’s located in Orielle Park. Shared living area, bathroom, kitchen and laundry. FREE WIFI, clean and quiet person need only apply. The rent is $575 and security deposit is $200 all utilities included except phone and cable. You’ll be sharing the house with me and no pets, and there is parking in front. You can either text me at 403-341-9151 or respond to the ad and I can do furnished or in furnished. No smoking of any kind, NOT 4/20 friendly FYI. There’s males living in the house and it’s about 12 min drive to college.