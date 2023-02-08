Red Deer Room for Rent

My tenant is moving out Feb 6 as she got an AMAZING job in Edmonton. I’m looking for a new one, female only, if you know of anyone.

Room for rent $500. I prefer short term. So if you are worried about that don’t be.

Room for rent on quiet street in Westpark. Great access to highway, walking distance to RDP, bus stops or on street parking if you need.

Quiet townhouse, with myself and my son and our 14 year old small dog.

2nd bedroom is fully furnished and you will share the bathroom with the female (me).

Rent includes all utilities, high speed unlimited internet, utilities. Fully stocked kitchen utensils, shared main floor living space. Gorgeous south facing patio and backyard to enjoy quiet summer days.

Shared laundry in basement.

Looking for a quiet, respectful roommate to help pay rent. If you are a student, recently single, divorced etc. let’s help each other out. Great space if you are a student as we are never home between 2 jobs, school, etc.

The dog will expect cookies to be handed out on a regular basis and person space to be invaded when you pay the belly rub toll. Otherwise it is just a laid back household in need of some financial help.

No DD, no lease. Just month to month.

No pets, no smoking and no drugs allowed.