Red Deer Room for Rent

Unfortunately the downside to not asking for a lease, is people sometimes leave earlier than expected. Current roommate got a chance to work back home, so I can’t say I blame him!

Tenant subletting a room, therefore I can specify gender based on shared common areas. Would prefer female.

Room for rent on quiet street in Westpark.

Great access to highway, walking distance to RDP, bus stops or on street parking if you need.

Quiet townhouse, with myself and my son and our 14 year old small dog. 2nd bedroom is fully furnished and you will share the bathroom with the female (me).

Rent includes all utilities, high speed unlimited internet. Fully stocked kitchen utensils, shared main floor living space.

Gorgeous south facing patio and backyard to enjoy the quiet summer days.

Shared laundry in basement.

Looking for a quiet, respectful roommate to help pau rent. If you are a student, recently single, divorced etc. let’s help each other out. Great space if you are a student as we are never home between 2 jobs, school etc.

The dog will expect cookies to be handed out on a regular basis and personal space to be invaded when you pay the belly rub toll.

Otherwise just a laid back household in need of some financial help.

No DD, no lease. Just month to month.

No pets, no smoking and no drugs allowed.