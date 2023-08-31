RED DEER ROOM FOR RENT

LGBTQ2+ friendly. Must like cats and dogs. Less than 10 minute walk to several bus stops. Less than 30 minute walk to several grocery stores. Close to pools and downtown. Access to fireplace, shared living rooms and piano, backyard with firepit and gardens, storage space available in garage. Shared laundry, kitchen, and washrooms. Street parking. Furniture is optional if prefer to bring their own. Welcome to decorate to their liking, save painting. Can send pictures once contact is made.