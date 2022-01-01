Red Deer (Westpark) Room for Rent
Date Available: Immediate
Address:
Contact: Penny
Daytime Phone Number: 403-343-7894
Email: Click Here
Rent: $550.00
Damage Deposit: $550.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Room for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: Outside Only
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
10 to 15 minute walk to college. Rooms are fully furnished, shared house with 2 students, owner and a small dog. No pets allowed, no children. Wifi is included in rent.