ROSEDALE BASEMENT SUITE
Date Available: 2023/08/03
Address: ROSEDALE, RED DEER
Contact: CHERYL V
Daytime Phone Number: 403-350-1400
Email: Click Here
Rent: $1,580.00
Damage Deposit: $1,500.00
Utilities: INCLUDED
Rental Type: BASEMENT SUITE
Gender Preference: EITHER
Trades Welcome: NO
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Minimum 10 month lease required. No pets. No smoking. No children at this time.
Private entrance. Private laundry.
Under floor heating. Newer kitchen and bathroom.
Utilities other than cable are included.
Call Cheryl to view 403-350-1400