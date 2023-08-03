ROSEDALE BASEMENT SUITE

Date Available: 2023/08/03

Address: ROSEDALE, RED DEER

Contact: CHERYL V

Daytime Phone Number: 403-350-1400

Email: Click Here

Rent: $1,580.00

Damage Deposit: $1,500.00

Utilities: INCLUDED

Rental Type: BASEMENT SUITE

Gender Preference: EITHER

Trades Welcome: NO

Smoking Allowed: NO

International Students: YES

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone
  • Cable
  • Internet

More Information

Minimum 10 month lease required. No pets. No smoking. No children at this time.

Private entrance. Private laundry.

Under floor heating. Newer kitchen and bathroom.

Utilities other than cable are included.

Call Cheryl to view 403-350-1400