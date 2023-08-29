SUNNYBROOK BASEMENT SUITE
Date Available: 2023/08/29
Address: SUNNYBROOK, RED DEER
Contact: ALMA F
Daytime Phone Number: 403-342-3879
Rent: $800
Damage Deposit: $600
Utilities: INCLUDED
Rental Type: BASEMENT SUITE
Gender Preference: EITHER
Trades Welcome: YES
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Parking is available on the street (plug-in can be arranged. It’s 3 km to college, can easily be cycled, even walked.
Daytime Phone is 346-1431.