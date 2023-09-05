SYLVAN LAKE ROOM AND BOARD
Date Available: 2023/09/05
Address: 1 mile south of Sylvan Lake
Contact: LAURIE G
Daytime Phone Number: 403-304-2534
Email:
Rent: $750.00
Damage Deposit: $200.00
Utilities: YES
Rental Type: ROOM AND BOARD
Gender Preference: EITHER
Trades Welcome: YES
Smoking Allowed: NO
International Students: YES
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
This is open for short term accommodation ONLY. (12 week max) Trades people welcome. Must have a current criminal record check.
Full basement with large bedroom, ensuite, tv room and small kitchenette with fridge, toaster, microwave.
Possible meals for extra charge. We are 20-minute drive from the college. Available starting Sept 1 for 8-12 weeks until Feb 28, 2024.