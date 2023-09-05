SYLVAN LAKE ROOM AND BOARD

Date Available: 2023/09/05

Address: 1 mile south of Sylvan Lake

Contact: LAURIE G

Daytime Phone Number: 403-304-2534

Email: Click Here

Rent: $750.00

Damage Deposit: $200.00

Utilities: YES

Rental Type: ROOM AND BOARD

Gender Preference: EITHER

Trades Welcome: YES

Smoking Allowed: NO

International Students: YES

Features & Amenities:

  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

    More Information

    This is open for short term accommodation ONLY. (12 week max) Trades people welcome. Must have a current criminal record check.

    Full basement with large bedroom, ensuite, tv room and small kitchenette with fridge, toaster, microwave.

    Possible meals for extra charge. We are 20-minute drive from the college. Available starting Sept 1 for 8-12 weeks until Feb 28, 2024.