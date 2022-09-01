Sylvan Lake Room for Rent

This room in our townhouse in Sylvan has easy highway access to the college. The room can be furnished with a double bed, dresser, two bedside tables and a desk, or it can be unfurnished if you prefer your own furniture. Rent is $600 + 1/2 of utilities. You will have access to the entire place, including laundry in the basement. There is free parking in the back. We are listing it as available on September 1, but we are willing to be a little flexible for the right person. Smoking outside is fine, but it is not allowed inside in any form. There is also the possibility of staying over the summer if you are a good fit.