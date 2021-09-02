Welcome to Red Deer Polytechnic

By: Savannah Snow, SARDP President

Hello everyone!

I hope your summer went well and was full of opportunities to get out of the house! It’s time for us all to shake the Covid cobwebs and get back to the grind. I am so excited to welcome everyone back to campus whether your classes are still online, in a blended model, or are fully in person. Everyone is welcome to come to campus and use the space built just for you and your purposes! I’d like to make special mention of The Loft: It opened during Covid and as a result, has not seen much traffic. There are plenty of tables and comfy chairs to accommodate whatever you might need from the space – somewhere to study, somewhere to work on group projects, or somewhere just to relax and wait for your next commitment. It is conveniently located at the top of the stairs in the SA building – stop by when you get a chance!

I have been very busy with my boots (stilettos?) on the ground since May 1st. I am currently in the works to hash out a preferred vendor program for student technology needs. Included in the proposal is discounts for laptops, mics, webcams, accessories, etc., as well as an extended service warranty both for the equipment purchased and cable replacements. We are hoping to land an agreement before we get too far into the semester!

SARDP has also been very involved in ASEC this year! ASEC (Alberta Students’ Executive Council) is the students’ provincial lobby group. Their job is to identify which problem areas the students want to focus on and then advocate for those needs. We hosted their Goals conference this month which went quite well! The priorities identified are posted publicly on their website. They currently have a Board position open in our sector, and I will be putting forth a nomination form! Wish me luck!

Speaking of elections, we have entered Election Season!! There are three key elections happening in the next few months. First, is the flash Federal Election just called! Make sure you research your candidates to make the most informed decision. Second is the Municipal Election for City Council. There is quite a wide offering of candidates so make sure nobody flies under your radar! We will be hosting forums for both of these elections. The third is our by-election to fill our vacant VP External position. Nominations opened at 9am on September 2, 2021. You can download a nomination package from our website or stop by our office to pick one up!

I’m excited for people to be back on campus, in our halls, and in our offices. This year is going to be eventful and busy! I’m always down for busy! My team and I appreciate all of you – the reason why we exist. Don’t hesitate to reach out to myself or anyone else in our office if there’s anything you can help with, or if you just need someone to chat with while you sip a delicious coffee from The Lift! Welcome back, everybody!!



