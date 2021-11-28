Westpark Apartment for Rent
Date Available: November 28, 2021
Address:
Contact: Korina Boettcher
Daytime Phone Number: 587-377-4213
Email: Korboe@yahoo.com
Rent: $600.00
Damage Deposit: $600.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Apartment for Rent
Gender Preference: Female
Trades Welcome: No
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Shared accommodations. All utilities and wifi included. Unfurnished, could potentially furnish. No pets, no 420, no smoking. Large patio, bright kitchen, quiet space.