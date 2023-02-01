Westpark Apartment for Rent
Date Available: February 01, 2023
Address:
Contact: Amber Casey
Daytime Phone Number: 403-506-4440
Email: [email protected]
Rent: $1495.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Apartment for Rent
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: No
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
FULLY FURNISHED–ALL UTILITIES, CABLE , WIFI, PARKING INCLUDED!
Newly renovated featuring new cabinets, countertops and appliances as well as newer flooring and tile work.
This well maintained 24 suite property is 5 minutes away from almost everything–including Red Deer Regional Hospital, Highway 2, Red Deer College, downtown and the newly expanded Bower Place Shopping Centre.
Building features include both FURNISHED and UNFURNISHED, one and two bedroom suites. Energized surface parking stalls are included and a coin operated laundry room is available on site for your convenience. You will enjoy relaxing on your balcony with treed surroundings on a quiet secluded avenue off the beaten track.
Virtual Tour: : https://view.ricoh360.com/f12206e2-8000-48cd-890c-def38ae2dd35