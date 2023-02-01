Westpark Apartment for Rent

FULLY FURNISHED–ALL UTILITIES, CABLE , WIFI, PARKING INCLUDED!

Newly renovated featuring new cabinets, countertops and appliances as well as newer flooring and tile work.

This well maintained 24 suite property is 5 minutes away from almost everything–including Red Deer Regional Hospital, Highway 2, Red Deer College, downtown and the newly expanded Bower Place Shopping Centre.

Building features include both FURNISHED and UNFURNISHED, one and two bedroom suites. Energized surface parking stalls are included and a coin operated laundry room is available on site for your convenience. You will enjoy relaxing on your balcony with treed surroundings on a quiet secluded avenue off the beaten track.

Virtual Tour: : https://view.ricoh360.com/f12206e2-8000-48cd-890c-def38ae2dd35