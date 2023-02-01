Westpark Apartment for Rent

Date Available: February 01, 2023

Address:

Contact: Amber Casey

Daytime Phone Number: 403-506-4440

Email: [email protected]

Rent: $1495.00

Damage Deposit: $500.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Apartment for Rent

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:  Yes

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking
  • Plug-in

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

FULLY FURNISHED–ALL UTILITIES, CABLE , WIFI, PARKING INCLUDED!

Newly renovated featuring new cabinets, countertops and appliances as well as newer flooring and tile work.

This well maintained 24 suite property is 5 minutes away from almost everything–including Red Deer Regional Hospital, Highway 2, Red Deer College, downtown and the newly expanded Bower Place Shopping Centre.

Building features include both FURNISHED and UNFURNISHED, one and two bedroom suites.  Energized surface parking stalls are included and a coin operated laundry room is available on site for your convenience.  You will enjoy relaxing on your balcony with treed surroundings on a quiet secluded avenue off the beaten track.

Virtual Tour:        : https://view.ricoh360.com/f12206e2-8000-48cd-890c-def38ae2dd35