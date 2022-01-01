Basement Suite for Rent in Westpark

Date Available: Immediate

Address:

Contact:  Barb Johnson

Daytime Phone Number: 403-304-6610

Email: Click Here

Rent: $900.00

Damage Deposit: $600.00

Utilities:  Included

Rental Type:  Basement Suite

Gender Preference:  Either

Trades Welcome:  Yes

Smoking Allowed:  No

International Students:

Features & Amenities:

  • Near Bus Stop
  • Close to College
  • Laundry
  • Cooking Facilities
  • Internet Access
  • Cable
  • Parking

Not Included:

  • Phone

More Information

Semi private back entrance.  One bedroom.  Looking for a  quiet, single, responsible person.  No pets, no parties, non smoker.

Should like pets.  Utilities included.