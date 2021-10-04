Westpark: Roommate Wanted
Date Available: October 4, 2021
Address:
Contact: Judi Samoisette
Daytime Phone Number: 403-352-3450
Email: Jsamoisette@outlook.com
Rent: $775.00
Damage Deposit: $500.00
Utilities: Included
Rental Type: Roommate Wanted
Gender Preference: Either
Trades Welcome: Yes
Smoking Allowed: Outside Only
International Students: Yes
Features & Amenities:
Not Included:
More Information
Smoking allowed outside only. Dog and cat upstairs. No stove. Fridge sink and cabinets.
Must allow upstairs tenants to do laundry daily. Furnished. Huge area, 1 large bedroom plus a separate office.
Dining room, living room, coffee bar with a sink. Bathroom has tub shower combo and lots of storage.
Sunny back yard, with bar b que.