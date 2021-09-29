Why Joining a Student Group is Life Changing

By: Jessica Walker

Think back to your first day at Red Deer Polytechnic, how did you feel? I would venture to say that you felt intimidated, alone, and were wondering how you would make friends. We’ve all been there. Getting out of your comfort zone and meeting new people is so daunting.

Naturally, you will meet people in your program but what if you want to meet outside the classroom? What if you don’t have much in common with the people in your program aside from being in the same program?

What if I told you I have the secret to meet students outside your program, would you believe me?

Well, you better believe me because I have the secret! Join a student group – hold the applause! Yep, it’s that simple. At Red Deer Polytechnic, we have a wide variety of student groups on campus, and they vary from interest based to program-based groups. Some groups with as little as 10 members and some with upward of 200. There really is something for everybody and if you don’t find a group that fits your interests, consider founding one!

I’m sure you’re wondering how this could be life changing…well it’s because you are joining a group with other students who have similar interests and values as you. You will spend an abundance of time with these individuals and will create lifelong bonds. You and these other students will share a unique experience, and no one can take that away from you. Aside from friendships, being a member or Executive of a student group will help develop your leadership skills, expand your resume, and provide many networking opportunities. As far as I can tell, there are no negative aspects of joining a student group!!

To learn more about the student groups on campus or how to establish one, check out our website! If you have questions about groups or need a little guidance, contact me – Jessica – at same@rdpolytech.ca or 403-356-4972.

See you around!