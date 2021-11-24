https://sardp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/SARDP-logo.png 0 0 SARDC https://sardp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/SARDP-logo.png SARDC2021-11-24 11:31:572021-11-24 11:31:57Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship
We connect believers and nonbelievers through bible study and events. We want to support RDP students as we learn about God and are changed by Him.
Sound Interesting?
To learn more about membership in the Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship at Red Deer Polytechnic (IVCF), email arthurabigail195@gmail.com.