We’re here to promote unity and fellowship within the Legal Assistant students here at Red Deer Polytechnic! We aim to provide additional educational experiences and build networks.
Sound Interesting?
To learn more about membership in the Legal Assistant Student Society (LASS), email rebekah.maciborsky@rdpolytech.ca.