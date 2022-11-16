The Nursing Society aims to enrich the lives of nursing students professionally, academically, and socially. It plays a vital role in communication to nursing students across all nursing programs and years. In promoting unity and fellowship, the Nursing Society strives to ensure that during students have the best post-secondary experience possible as they prepare to enter the nursing profession.

Nursing Society Activities:

Act as a channel of communication to the Nursing Faculty.

Address issues and concerns that affect nursing students.

Organize social and educational activities, including hosting guest speakers.

Promote interest and participation on campus and in professional activities.

Offer volunteer opportunities that positively impact RDP and the Central Alberta region.

Support committees that organize events and celebrations, such as graduations.

Involvement in national level organizations, including the Canadian Nursing Students’ Association.

Act as a liaison between other Nursing Student Associations.

All nursing students are encouraged to become involved in any way that is comfortable. Email is checked on a regular basis at [email protected] and participating is always welcome!

Sound Interesting?

To learn more about membership with the Nursing Society, please visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn or please email [email protected].