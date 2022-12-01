https://sardp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/SARDP-logo.png 0 0 SARDC https://sardp.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/SARDP-logo.png SARDC2022-12-01 12:29:052022-12-01 12:29:05Visual Arts Society
The Visual Arts Society (VAS) creates a community of students who love and share a respect of visual arts. They want to share and grow art and its presence in people’s lives.
Sound Interesting?
To learn more about membership in the Visual Arts Society, email [email protected].
We’re on Instagram!