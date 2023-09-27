2023/2024 By-Election Candidates

Our By-Election is officially underway and we are excited to share the candidates with you! We are sharing the candidate profiles on our website and social media accounts to create awareness about our By-Election and to encourage students to vote. The Students’ Association remains impartial and does not endorse any of the candidates.

VOTE ON YOUR LOOP ACCOUNT

October 2-5, 2023

*profiles shared in alphabetical by last name*

Amanda Brouwer

Hey, Red Deer Polytechnic. I’m Amanda, a second-year Bachelor of Science in Psychology student running in this by-election for Vice President External. I’ve always been passionate about serving my community and have participated in many volunteer positions. I served on the student council in high school for two years. I persuaded the school board to play the Canadian national anthem every Monday and display the Canadian flags in every classroom. In grade 12, I served as vice president and got to experience more of what leadership and serving the community means. My most impactful experience representing my peers was sitting on Adriana LaGrange’s Ministers Youth Council, where we met to discuss many topics concerning current and future students in Alberta. We were tasked with reviewing and critiquing the new K-12 curriculum. Our team was also part of Minister LaGrange’s decision to put students’ mental health first by decreasing the worth and eventually stopping diplomas during Covid. While on the executive council, I aim to strengthen the Students’ Association’s involvement in student lives and ensure RDP students have a continuous influence on their education. I want to make a lasting impact here at Red Deer Polytechnic by representing all of you in the Students Association as Vice President External.

Vice President External Candidates

*profiles shared in alphabetical by last name*

Jalynn Chilibeck

Hello, my name is Jalynn Chilibeck and I am running for the SA Vice President External. I am a second year BSc of Psychology student and had the pleasure of being a student councilor for the summer term. After a quick start to my post-secondary learning career, I learned quickly that I wanted to be more involved in policies and helping support students in their educational careers. Learning is a never-ending part of life and I want to help make changes that will ensure that this short amount of years will help create as many opportunities and learning experiences as possible. College programs are short and impactful, as soon as you figure out your schedule and have it memorized, the term ends. In these brief times a lot can change. Learning takes practice and support and I want to help provide some of that and allow for others to share their thoughts on how we, as students, can provide tools and experiences to help that growth.

I am a generally artistic person and would love to see more student art in the Loft and other SA areas. Art is the pathway to the soul and to not have more throughout the school is a tragedy. I have lots of feelings about artwork and if anyone wants to talk about art history I’m always willing. I love hearing about different passions and thoughts, and thankfully, art promotes feeling! My pastimes consist of puzzles, drawing, and reading. I have lots to say about most current tv shows and movies, a solid grasp on the musical theatre scene, and even more to say on scientific endeavors and changes.

I am also a politically minded individual with lots of ideas that I hope can help change our world for the better (A lost and found bucket for RDP is my first thought). I want to help ensure that RDP and all other post-secondary institutions are being considered during major decisions. I love taking on difficult tasks and growing my repertoire of skills, as well as hearing stories from others and ensuring that college is an exciting time for personal growth and development, and a chance to learn more about yourself and others. Making lasting connection is an important part of life and college is a great place for that to happen.

More than any of this, I am also a student. I know what it’s like to be rushing from class to class and the stress of exams, and I want to be able to support you during those more difficult aspects. The Students’ Association has been a helpful place for me in the past and I want to help ensure that other students can recognize the benefits and utilize the services provided. There is no better place to find understanding than in others going through the same thing.

Thank you, and don’t forget to vote!

Devyn Down

Hello all,

I’m Devyn, a second-year B.A. Psychology student. Some people may know me as the previous president of the G.A.M.E. society, but a warning for those who don’t, I am absolutely a nerd. I’ve been organizing tabletop games for as long as I can remember, and I hope to bring that same energy (slightly chaotic yet somehow helpful and fun) to the table as the Vice President External. Mental health is always at the forefront of my mind, being that I do aspire to be a ttrpg therapist eventually, I want to focus on petitioning for more support for the students who haven’t had the opportunity or availability to partake in our current mental health initiatives. More often than not, it’s too easy to look around and see students struggling with course load and personal issues. For those of us stuck in the mud there, I would like to offer a hand. I look forward to being a source of support, action, and positivity for any member of the association who just needs a break and a person to de-stress with.

Thank you,

Devyn Dowe.

Zuleyma Lozano Medina

My name is Zuly Lozano, I am from Yucatan, Mexico. Moving to Canada expanded my experiences which helped me find RDP and the Visual Arts Diploma. I am currently in my second year in the program. I was drawn to the program as I wanted to explore art through painting. However, I found myself passionate about sculpture and using my hands to create art. I find that working with different materials gives me the freedom to connect with myself and pieces as every material has a different outcome, such as textures, weight and sensations.

My preferred mediums are bronze, wood and clay as they are all so different for each other.

I become most inspired as I work though my ideas by researching and developing the projects through the process and by doing sketches. I also enjoy problem solving when challenges appear. One of my most challenging pieces is currently on display outside of the library in the porthole gallery. I find beauty in the smallest things, I’m a social person that likes to get out with friends, read, and watch movies. These activities, in my opinion, are wonderful ways to unwind, take breaks from work, and can be beneficial to our mental health. As an international student the experience has been unique, formative and quite challenging in a positive way. I have been growing and learning a lot from my instructors, classmates and the community that RDP has built. I know what being new and feeling inadequate can be sometimes as we face school, personal life, work. This is why it is important to build a supportive network that assists in keeping us moving forward to accomplish our goals. I am running for the Vice President External position because I would love to make a positive impact. I want my involvement to create wider possibilities to support the students and association. It is essential to take care of ourselves as a community and give our mental health the importance it deserves, so we can help each other in encouraging ways. I feel that taking a more active role will allow me to interact with more students from a variety of backgrounds, that will create long-lasting results. I believe that representing student’s interests is at the heart of the association and it will be rewarding when impacting students positively.

Student Council Candidates

*profiles shared in alphabetical by last name*

Monique Auring

Dear Red Deer Polytechnic College Community, I’m thrilled to declare my interest in being a student school council representative. I’m prepared to assume the duties of this position because I’m dedicated to creating a healthy, inclusive, and well-organized college atmosphere. My goals and strategies for the position will be discussed in my campaign profile, with a particular emphasis on time management, communication, and community involvement. Effective Time Management: As a Student School Councillor, I recognize the importance of time management inside and outside the school. One of my top priorities will be attending essential and mandatory meetings, ensuring I am well-prepared to represent your interests and concerns effectively. By managing my time efficiently, I will fully engage in the decision-making processes affecting our college community. Supporting Fellow Student Councilors: Collaboration among student council members is vital to the success of our programs and initiatives. I am committed to supporting my fellow student councillors and helping them participate actively in our various programs. Together, we can achieve our goals and contribute to the betterment of our college. Volunteering for School Organizations and Events: A strong sense of community is built through volunteerism and participation in school organizations and events. I pledge to be an active volunteer and contribute my time and effort to ensure the success of these activities. By actively participating, I hope to set an example and inspire others to get involved. Amplifying Student Voices: One of the critical responsibilities of a Student School Councillor is to be a voice for those who may find it challenging to speak up on their own. I am dedicated to representing the concerns and ideas of all students, ensuring that their voices are heard and valued. By fostering open communication channels, I will make it easier for students to reach out and share their thoughts and concerns. Inspiration and Encouragement: I aim to inspire all students at Red Deer Polytechnic College. Through my actions and dedication, I hope to encourage students to join us in making our college a better, friendlier, and more inclusive place. Together, we can create a community where everyone feels heard, respected, and empowered to contribute positively. Community Engagement and Unity: Red Deer Polytechnic College is a diverse and vibrant community. I view it as my responsibility to engage with our diverse student body, connect with those who may feel marginalized, and work toward unity. Our diversity is a strength, and I will strive to bring us together as one college community. In conclusion, my campaign for Student School Councillor is based on a sincere desire to promote a dynamic college atmosphere. I hope to contribute to the improvement of our college by time-management skills, helping fellow council members, volunteering, strengthening student voices, motivating others, and encouraging community engagement. Please be my guide on this voyage. By working together, we can improve Red Deer Polytechnic College and make it an even more inviting and inclusive environment for all students. Jennifer Buaron-Cantillo

She is a first-year international student currently taking up Business Diploma. Her passion for numbers led her to pursue a degree in Mathematics and a career in the banking industry. Although her education and experience are both related to numbers, she is still aiming to bridge the gap and obtain knowledge in Business specialising in Financial Services at RDP. Her primary objective in running for council is to represent her fellow students and become their voice. She firmly believes that everyone deserves to be heard and seen regardless of their age, race, ethnicity or sexual preferences. Travelling, learning about others’ life experiences, climbing mountains, visiting beautiful beaches and exploring the world is something she loves to do as a people-person and a nature lover. She visited approximately 60 provinces out of 82 provinces in the Philippines and made sure to learn something new every time. She is also a mental health advocate and wants to convey the message that “Your struggles do not define you” to everyone. Her goal is to create an environment that encourages students to openly discuss their own sanity. Helping others by dedicating her free time to community service and outreach programs is also something she enjoys. During her 2 months stay in Canada, she has already participated in various activities, including volunteering at Red Deer Food Bank and Tree Planting conducted by TD Bank. Her fondness for making friends and connections is evident, and she believes that her life will only be valuable if she can make a difference in other people’s lives.

Questions about the Elections? Contact Martin Cruz, Chief Returning Officer at [email protected].