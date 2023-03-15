2023/2024 General Election Candidates

Our General Election is officially underway and we are excited to share the candidates with you! We are sharing the candidate profiles on our website and social media accounts to create awareness about our General Election and to encourage students to vote. The Students’ Association remains impartial and does not endorse any of the candidates.

Candidate profile requirements: Maximum of 150 words for social media and maximum of 500 words for Viewpoints. If the maximum word count is exceeded, profiles will be cut off at the maximum allotted. Profiles are not edited by the Students’ Association.

VOTE ON YOUR LOOP ACCOUNT

March 20 – 23

President Candidates

*profiles shared in alphabetical by last name*

Erin Bast

I am Erin Bast, and I am running for the position of Students’ Association President. Since October 2022, I have held the position of Vice President External. During my time in office, I have grown personally and professionally. I feel my journey has just begun with the Students’ Association, which is why I have decided to run for office again! Now in my final year of the Legal Assistant Diploma Program, I will further my education beyond what I have already committed. Which means I intend on being on campus for many more years. Since I began my journey at Red Deer Polytechnic in 2021, my volunteering and organizational commitments have always led me to the Students’ Association, whether it was my involvement with student groups such as the Legal Assistant Student Society, which I was elected President of in 2022, or the Campus Wellness Advocate Program, where I became educated in mental health and volunteered to raise awareness of mental health on campus to and for the students of RDP; even simple tasks such as fundraising for scholarships with Students’ Association student groups. Or advocating for new computer chairs in the computer labs (907B); anything extra I seem to find myself involved in is to better the students of Red Deer Polytechnic. So, it’s fitting that I find myself so invested in the Students’ Association since they, as do I, live and breathe the well-being of the students of Red Deer Polytechnic. I find it crucial to spread awareness regarding mental health issues and problems. It has been important to me to become more educated about mental health since working through my own mental health issues. Studying the law has also made me realize how much mental health and the legal system are intertwined. Education in this area has humbled me and made me more understanding and empathetic. I do my best with the knowledge that I have been provided for free from RDP’s Counselling Services. I am now certified with Mental Health First Aid and Community Helpers. I am a wife and a mother to three little ones and our three fur babies, and I cherish them all. They are the reason that I am here furthering my education; they are the reason that I am pushing myself to step outside my comfort zone; they are the reason I succeed. They are my everything. I have a great support system at home, which has allowed me to find my way through juggling family, school, extracurricular and volunteering schedules. As I said, I am passionate about mental health, so I know many things can affect a person’s mental health, such as money, food, employment opportunities and access to counselling services. Should I be elected as the President, I would advocate for the students of Red Deer Polytechnic to have access to all of these critical services.

Vice President Academic Candidates

*profiles shared in alphabetical by last name*

Jacq Patterson

Hi there, I am Jacq and I am from Red Deer county. I attended RDP back in 2013 where I took the transfer program in History. I completed my History Degree in 2016 at the University of Calgary and I am currently back at RDP boosting my GPA to apply for my Masters at U of C.

My academic focus is on East Asian History, and more specifically Japanese sexuality post WWII

I am also a registered massage therapist and own my own business. I love getting to connect with people and helping them feel their best so they can do their best.

On top of it all I am a mom of a happy little 2 year old.

And, being part of a multicultural family I find it important to make post secondary a welcoming safe space where everyone gets the opportunity to grow and follow their dreams.

Ali Sadeghi

Dear Fellow Students,

My name is Ali Sadeghi and I am happy to announce that I’m running for the Students’ Association’s Vice President Academic role for 2023-2024. I have dedicated my entire life to public service and I believe that with my given experience at Student’s Association’s council and my previous student body governing experiences, I have the proficiencies and capabilities necessary to lead our school community and make positive changes for each and every one of you and your peers.

Primarily, I believe that communication is key in any successful organization and body, and that includes Red Deer Polytechnic’s community. If elected as vice president academic, I will strive to keep students, educators, and parents informed about important school events and issues and plans. I will also make sure that everyone’s voice is heard, and that all opinions are taken into consideration regardless of their background, belief, mindsets etc.

Furthermore, I believe that it is important to have a positive and inclusive school culture. As Vice president academic, I will work relentlessly to ensure that every student feels welcomed and valued in our school. This means promoting diversity, celebrating different cultures and backgrounds, and creating a safe and supportive environment where everyone can thrive and create a better future.

I understand the importance of academic excellence. As Vice President academic, I will work with professors and administrators to ensure that our school provides the best possible education for all students. This means supporting innovative teaching methods, providing access to resources, and encouraging students to set extraordinary academic goals for themselves. I’m also proud to state that I have lots of extraordinary plans regarding the textbook prices, curriculum changes and courses, foodbank etc.

Lastly, I believe that extracurricular activities are an important part of a well-rounded education. I will work to support and promote a variety of extracurricular programs, from sports teams to academic clubs to volunteer organizations. These activities not only enhance students’ learning experiences, but also provide valuable opportunities for leadership, networking and personal growth.

In order to achieve these goals, I will work closely with the School Council and administration to develop and implement effective strategies. I am committed to being accessible and responsive to the needs of our school community, and I welcome your ideas and feedback. I’m here to make sure every student have a voice and I will assure you I will fight for that voice.

In brief, I believe that I am the right candidate to lead our school community as Vice President Academic. I have a clear vision for Red Deer Polytechnic’s future goals, plans and I am obligated to working hard to accomplish it.

I ask for your support and your vote, and I promise to work determinedly on behalf of Red Deer Polytechnic’s Student’s Association and its students. I’m eager for a better future for RDP and I’m sure with your help, we can make it happen.

Student Council Candidates

*profiles shared in alphabetical by last name*

Danilo JR Batac

LISTEN | PROTECT | RESPECT

Hello, fellow students! Danilo Batac here, a 2nd Year Business Administration Diploma in Marketing student, a PROUD FILIPINO, and an advocate of quality education for all students.I am aspiring to be part of the council to promote equality for all students in Red Deer Polytechnic. I have been working with different age groups throughout my professional journey in the Philippines and hoping to experience the same thing with the new environment that the Students’ Association can offer. I am here to listen for students’ concerns, protect their rights, and respect their differences.

Before migrating here in Canada last 2021, I have been a licensed language teacher in the Philippines and taught different age groups from grade school to college students. I learned from my professional life that understanding diversity is an important component in building a community that is inclusive, unique, and highly motivated to bring potential from its members, especially with my students before.

The ventures of migrating here in Canada, studying a new program, and possibly joining the student council are some of my greatest achievements so far because nothing can beat manifestation and taking risks. I am glad that my choices put me to a lot of learnings and realizations, which I can use in dealing with all students’ concerns.

Together, let us make RDP our inclusive learning companion! Amanda Brouwer Hey, Red Deer Polytechnic. I’m Amanda, a first-year student taking a Bachelor of Science in psychology. So far, I am in love with learning and can’t wait to start Psychiatry at the University of Calgary to pursue my dream of treating the elderly a passion that came from my grandmothers. I’ve always been passionate about serving my community and have participated in many volunteer positions. I served on the student council in high school for two years during which I persuaded the school board to play the Canadian national anthem every Monday and to display the Canadian flags in every classroom. In grade 12 I served as vice president and got to experience more of what leadership and serving the community means. My most impactful experience representing my peers was sitting on Adriana LaGrange’s Ministers Youth Council, where we met to discuss many topics concerning current and future students in Alberta. We were tasked with reviewing and critiquing the new K-12 curriculum where I encouraged Minister LaGrange to teach history in chronological order between grades. Our team was also part of Minister LaGrange’s decision to put students’ mental health first by decreasing the worth and eventually stopping diplomas during Covid. I hope to make a lasting impact here at Red Deer Polytechnic by representing all of you in the Students Association. Jalynn Chilibeck Hello, my name is Jalynn Chilibeck and I am running for student council. I am a first year student and am just starting my journey through Red Deer Polytechnic. After starting off in a BoA of English I’m transferring to a BSc of Psychology and am hoping to go to grad school in the not so distant future. Learning is a never ending part of life and I want to help make changes that will ensure that this short part of life can help create as many opportunities and learning experiences as possible. College programs are short and impactful, as soon as you figure out your schedule and have it memorized, the term ends. In these brief times a lot can change. Learning takes practice and support and I want to help provide some of that and allow for others to share their thoughts on how we, as students, can provide tools and experiences to help that growth. I have never really had the time to take on any leadership roles. I did choir for 8 years, band for 5, tried musical theatre (decided it wasn’t quite my jam). I have taken on the role of section leader a few times which was fun. I’m aiming towards figuring out why no one does performances in the Arts Centre anymore. The Auditorium has the most beautiful acoustics and I think it is a tragedy that after all that money and time put into it, it has fallen rather silent. As of yet I don’t know any of the costs or logistics, but I plan on figuring it out. A stage of that magnitude should be used and loved. I am also a visual artist. I love painting and quilting, and have made more than one cool outfit! Massive projects that are made of intricate pieces give me a strong sense of comfort. To know that even the smallest piece can make a difference is a reassuring prospect to me and I hope that others share that feeling. SThere is a distinct need for precision in quilting. If this aspect of a task is not met, then there is no chance for the quilt to come together perfectly. I love taking on tricky tasks and ensuring that all of their aspects are done as good as can be so that they fit into their spot like a perfect puzzle piece. I also enjoy puzzles, riddles, and books. When reading a book it feels like you’re learning about the world, potentially your own world, through someone else’s point of view which I think is pretty neat. Hearing others’ thoughts and opinions and being able to give their voices a place to be heard and amplified can have a huge impact and I hope to be a part of that. I hope that you will give me a chance to help change the school for the better! Ryan Henri Ryan Henri is in the third year of the BA Psychology Program after previously completing a Journeyman Welding Certificate here at RDP. He knows RDP from the welding booths of the 800 wing to the social science classrooms in the 2500 halls. Ryan’s personal achievements include maintaining a standing on the President’s List of the Honour Roll each year and winning several scholarships and awards for creative writing, philosophy, and academic achievement. The years spent in the student community have given him an understanding of the school identity and vibrant spirit of the student body. All students share the same goals of academic success, social connection, and a hope to build a brighter future. Belief in these goals has inspired Ryan to participate in student groups, social events, represent the student perspective in the Research Common, and take on leadership roles in the Psychology Society and student Governance in the 2022-23 school year. To help uphold the best interests of students, he has participated in Committees on mental health and EDII, has examined budgets and audits, and questioned Institution administrators and elected executives. The accomplishments Ryan is most proud of are being able to encourage his friends and classmates when they need it, supporting the Psychology Society in the events for their membership, and supporting the Student Mental Health Survey that has succeeded in showing what student needs are on campus. Every student deserves to be supported, to be healthy, to pursue their own success, and to have their voices heard in decisions that affect them. A new school year brings new challenges and opportunities requiring the student voice to be heard. Electing Ryan Henri to Council for 2023-24 will allow him to keep working for the students, and his strong experience will allow him to keep their voice loud. This election, be heard! Vote Henri! Sukhmanjit Kaur Hello everyone! I am Sukhmanjit Kaur, a student in Early Learning and Childcare program. I am originally from India, and came to Canada for my post-secondary education in August, 2022. Its been a great experience for me from that time on. I had many experiences that taught me to never to lose hope. Moreover, the facilities and support provided by the various departments in college are helpful too, whether it is workshops with information, or virtual sessions, food facilities, everything was something helping every student in one or other way. Being in a course with children, I learnt that support and guidance can help in proper growth and development not only for children but also for adults. Moreover, adults do need someone to hear their problems, concerns and provide necessary support in every situation. I wish to join the Student’s Council to properly represent the needs, concerns, and thoughts of the students to make sure that students can have an enjoyable and supportive experience. Being an international student, I am well aware of what are the needs and requirements of being an international, and in the past term I learnt that domestic students experience difficulties too and some are just similar to what we face, so support is equally needed to both domestic and international student. SA is already doing things to facilitate this, and I want to be a part of their work and want to give my best to provide the necessary support to the students who helped me in making my experience in RDP a healthy, comfortable, and friendly. I want to give back what I took as I believe what you got, you need to give back too, as help, respect and kindness is not one sided, it requires partnership and balance. Furthermore, it is well known that if you have stress, it will affect your health, both mentally and physically that prevents us from learning, and living the life to the fullest, so I want to be the one who initiate or develop the activities, and be a part of those activities that can help students, and even staff to help them feel they are being cared for, and supported. I have spent many years of my school life as a class leader, thus have a little bit of knowledge of representing my classmates and even my school at a big level. I feel that this would guide my journey as a council member too and enhance my leadership skills. If selected I will sincerely serve RDP and the students and staff of RDP to repay their kindness and support that they gave me by giving me the opportunity to learn here, and ensured that I have the best experience of my life here in college. Getting involved in other activities, initiatives like promoting clean and green RDP, mental health and wellness, food security, development opportunities, even financial support, will be my focus for my time in being a council member. Thank you RDP and … Jhanvi Khanna I am JHANVI KHANNA, and I am running for the position of councillor at Student’s Association. I am in my second year of bachelors of biological sciences and an inspiring medicine student. It has been an adventure to be part of student association for last 2 months and been able to grow out of my own shell was an incredible journey. But most importantly becoming a connection between students and able to be a voice for them was a pleasure. As being an international student, I could understand that standing up for issues such as understanding the cultural shocks and differences for international students have a huge impact on mental health and well-being of students, it is a liability as a part of student association and being able to provide support for them in any way possible. I always had deep interest in volunteering and have been acknowledging more volunteer methods which could enhance the communication between students and institution. This position gives me an opportunity to become a student’s person with whom students can open up to the challenges they are facing on the daily basis and be the one who is not only listening to them only for the sake of responsibility but as a friend. I am always looking forward to the day where our support towards all the student becomes the utmost priority as an institution. And at last, the process of becoming a part of student association is incredibly grateful which actually allowed me to enrich the skills as a person and will continue to do so. Rachel Rex My name is Rachel Rex, I use she/her pronouns, and I am a Neurodivergent Practical Nursing student. I am passionate about equity, diversity, and inclusion, specifically in education and healthcare contexts. Diversity can include intersectional identities of age, race, culture, sexual orientation, gender, and disability. In my experience, disability is often missing from discourse. Neurodivergence is occasionally discussed in classrooms, however it is rarely acknowledged that Neurodivergent students exist among us. Neurodivergent people think and experience the world differently. We bring unique perspectives and strengths when we are provided with the accommodation and safety to proudly exist as our authentic selves. The term Neurodivergent/Neurodiverse or “ND”, is attributed to Australian Sociologist and Autistic Self-Advocate Judy Singer (1998). Neurodiversity uses a social model rather than the traditional medical model. We are disabled by society and institutions that are not designed by us or for us. Neurodiversity describes unique ways people experience, process, learn, and interact with the world that diverge from what is considered typical/Neurotypical or “NT”. Neurodiversity is a social category and has its own unique culture. My goal is to earn your vote to provide a Neurodiverse voice on student council, and to build an inclusive community, institution wide, and among Neurodiverse students, faculty, and staff. I am older than the average student, I am a solo parent, and I have had a previous career that fulfilled me financially while forcing me to mask my Neurodivergence. I have found great freedom and empowerment within my identification and participation in the ND community. When a person is ND, it indicates that they experience life through one or more of the following lenses: Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, Giftedness, or other learning/cognitive/neurological disabilities. In a 1998 issue of The Atlantic, American writer Harvey Blume (para 1) stated “Neurodiversity may be every bit as crucial for the human race as biodiversity is for life in general. Who can say what form of wiring will prove best at any given moment?” ND students face many barriers in education. We are the only ones who can subjectively determine if we are included, the state of our inclusion cannot be evaluated by Neurotypicals. There is currently a generation of Autistic and/or ADHD women and non-binary folks who were not or are not diagnosed until adulthood because of the traditionally male iterations of Autism and ADHD. Knowing that one is different, without having the advocacy, language, or support to define and/or understand those differences can be a deeply traumatic experience. Learning about ourselves, finding community, and unmasking can empower us as learners, and as people. I humbly request your vote for Student Council. I plan to ensure definitions are operationalized, accountability measures are created, and outcomes are tracked. I believe strongly that the diversity that exists within populations, should be reflected in the people that serve them. Nothing should ever be decided for us, without including us.



Questions about the Elections? Contact Martin Cruz, Chief Returning Officer at [email protected].