2024/2025 General Election Executive Council Candidates

As an international student pursuing practical nursing, I am deeply motivated to contribute to the vibrant community of our school, and I am excited to run for the position of Vice President External. Throughout my journey as a student, I have encountered various challenges and opportunities that have shaped my perspective and fuelled my passion for fostering connections and making a positive impact.

Growing up in a multicultural environment, I have always been fascinated by the richness of diverse perspectives and experiences. This upbringing instilled in me a deep appreciation for cultural differences and the importance of empathy and understanding in building strong relationships. As an international student, I bring a unique perspective to the table, one that is shaped by my experiences navigating different cultures, languages, and social norms. I believe that my background equips me with a valuable set of skills that can help bridge cultural gaps and foster inclusivity within our school community. My decision to pursue practical nursing stems from my innate desire to help others and make a tangible difference in people’s lives. I am deeply passionate about leveraging my skills and knowledge to serve those in need.

In addition to my passion for nursing, I am also deeply committed to advocating for the needs and concerns of students. As someone who has experienced firsthand the challenges of studying abroad, I understand the importance of having a strong support system and a sense of belonging within the school community. If elected as Vice President External, I will work tirelessly to ensure that the voices of students are heard and valued. I will strive to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where all students, regardless of their background, feel empowered to thrive and succeed.

One of the key responsibilities of the Vice President External is to serve as the face of the school. I am confident that my strong communication skills, coupled with my multicultural background, make me well-suited for this role. I am comfortable navigating diverse social and professional settings, and I am adept at building meaningful connections with individuals from all walks of life. Whether it’s advocating for increased resources for our school or promoting collaboration with local stakeholders, I am committed to representing our institution with integrity and professionalism.

With my background in practical nursing and my commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity, I am confident that I can make a positive impact in this role. I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with students, faculty, and community members to create a more vibrant and supportive environment for all. In conclusion, I am deeply passionate about serving as Vice President External and contributing to the success and growth of our school community.