Alberta Students’ Executive Council’s (ASEC) Statement Regarding the Broken Advanced Education System

“ASEC calls on the Government of Alberta and Official Opposition to strengthen regulations regarding on-campus consultation, establishing transparent mechanisms and clear penalties for non-compliance. ASEC further calls on the Government of Alberta and Official Opposition to empower students by legislating protections for Students’ Associations concerning fee collection, space on campus, information sharing, student affairs, and learning resource selection. Finally, ASEC calls on Alberta’s post-secondary institutions to develop bilateral consultation agreements with their respective Students’ Association to ensure fair proceedings and transparent process, ” Dalton Ehry, Communication Coordinator writes.

