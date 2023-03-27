Board of Governors: Student Member Vacancy

Nominations are open for the position of Student Member on the Red Deer Polytechnic Board of Governors.

Red Deer Polytechnic’s Board of Governors is this institution’s highest governing body. The Board of Governors is responsible for defining the role and mission of Red Deer Polytechnic, as well as setting the strategic direction. The Board has responsibility for fiduciary oversight and institutional performance. All of its decision and policies are made for the best interest of the institution, not for particular constituents.

Members on the Board of Governors include Red Deer Polytechnic’s President, faculty, staff, students, and valued citizens from our surrounding communities.

As a Student Member on the Board of Governors, you are responsible for offering a student perspective on all matters.

Eligibility:

All members of the Association in Good Academic Standing are eligible for put their name forward for this position, provided they are not employed by the Institution or the Association.

Nomination:

Complete the Board of Governors Student Member Nomination Package and submit to [email protected]. Nomination Packages are available here or in the Students’ Association office (room 2010.) Nominations will remain open until a suitable candidate is selected.

Questions:

If you have further questions regarding the role of Student Member on the Board of Governors, please contact Savannah Snow, Students’ Association President at [email protected].