Meet Your Executive Team

Savannah Snow

SARDP President

Hello everyone! My name is Savannah Snow. I am your SA President in my second – and final – term! I am a fourth year BBA student majoring in General Management. I am politically-minded and hope to head back to school later in life to pursue a law degree and gain employment in Canada’s political sphere. In my spare time I like to play video games, current favourites being The Outer Worlds, Moonlighter, and Stardew Valley. I am also a dungeon master for a Dungeons and Dragons group that my fiance and I started. I live in Blackfalds with my fiance, step daughter, and dog. I look forward to this term and serving students to the best of my abilities!

Erin Bast

SARDP Vice President External

My name is Erin Bast, and I am your SA Vice President External. I am in my second year of the Legal Assistant Program. Aside from attending Red Deer Polytechnic, I am a wife and mother of three kiddos under 10. For fun, I enjoy camping and going to the movies with my little family. I love reality TV, true crime documentaries, gardening, and organizing.

Alex Fuiten

SARDP Vice President Academic

Hello everyone! My name is Alex and I’m your Vice President Academic for this school year. I completed the UofC psychology collaborative program last year but decided to take an extra year here to work on getting ready for grad school. You may have seen me around campus as a peer tutor in the library, a member of the psychology society, or last year as your Vice President External. Outside of school you will generally find me watching hockey (Go Oilers!), playing videogames, listening to and playing music, or buried inside some weird diy electronics project. Take care and have an awesome year!