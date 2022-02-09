Notice to Membership: Proposed Bylaw Amendments

NOTICE TO MEMBERSHIP

Students’ Association of Red Deer Polytechnic

As per Article 13 of the Association Bylaws, notice of Bylaw changes must be submitted to the Membership 21 days prior to Council’s final vote. The Association’s Bylaw Amendment Review Committee submitted the following proposed changes to Council on February 7, 2022 for review and consideration. Council will be discussing these changes on February 28, 2022; conducting a final vote on March 7, 2022. If you have any questions about the proposed changes, please contact Savannah Snow, SARDP President at saprez@​rdpolytech.ca If you would like to attend our Council meetings on February 28th and/or March 7th, please email our Council Secretary at sagov@rdpolytech.ca to make arrangements.

View the proposed bylaw amendments here.