Notice to Membership: Proposed Bylaw Amendments

Students’ Association of Red Deer Polytechnic

As per Article 13 of the Association Bylaws, notice of Bylaw changes must be submitted to the Membership 21 days prior to Council’s final vote. The Association’s Bylaw Amendment Review Committee submitted the following proposed changes to Council on January 13th, 2023, for review and consideration. Council will be discussing these changes on January 30th, 2023, and conducting a final vote on February 13th, 2023. If you have any questions about the proposed changes, please contact Savannah Snow, SARDP President at [email protected]​rdpolytech.ca.

View the proposed bylaw amendments here.